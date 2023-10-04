Palghar: Fugitive real estate agent in loan fraud case arrested

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra arrested a real estate agent, who is one of the four accused on the run in an alleged housing loan fraud case registered in Palghar district of Maharashtra in 2021, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The case involves alleged forgery of documents and the fraudulent acquisition of a housing loan exceeding Rs 56 lakh from a financial institution, prompting two filed complaints at Arnala police station in Virar.

The Economic Offences Wing initiated an investigation. The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police's central crime unit successfully tracked and arrested Mishra in Nalasopara on Monday. Further inquiries are ongoing.