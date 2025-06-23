Palghar Horror: Elderly Couple Allegedly Assaulted and Evicted by Sons in Vasai; Case Registered

A incident that will shock everyone has came to light in Mumbai's Palghar area, where an elderly couple around their 70's was allegedly assaulted and was forcibly asked to leave house by their two sons. Police have now registered a case against two accused son and their wives under BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), including Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

As per the reports this incident occurred on June 16 in Patil Ali of Vasai where the victims were reportedly subjected to repeated physical assault before being expelled from their home. A local NGO volunteer provided temporary shelter to the displaced couple after the incident. The official added that the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

In separate incident an elderly couple was attacked on Sunday in Naimisharanya police station area of ​​Sitapur over a dispute between their children. 70-year-old Ramavatar and his 68-year-old wife Bitoli have suffered serious injuries in this incident that took place in Dahelra village. Ramavatar told the police in his complaint that some people entered his house. The accused first abused them. Then attacked the couple with sticks. The attackers also threatened to kill them and fled from the spot.

Ramavatar has suffered injuries on his legs and mouth in this attack. His wife Bitoli has suffered serious head injuries. The police have sent both of them to the community health center in Naimisharanya for treatment. Police station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The police is investigating the matter.