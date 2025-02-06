Palghar Horror: Hunters Shoot Man Dead After Mistaking Him for Wild Boar; 8 People Held

A tragic hunting accident in Palghar's Borsheti forest, Maharashtra, resulted in the death of one villager and injuries to another after they were mistakenly shot by members of their own hunting group. The incident occurred on January 28 during an amateur hunt for wild boars. One man was fatally shot, while another sustained injuries, both victims of an accidental shooting by a fellow hunter. The incident remained undisclosed for several days until local residents alerted the Manor Police Station on February 3. The hunters, hailing from nearby villages of Borsheti, Kirat, Raote, and Akoli, ventured into the dense forest near Alan Dongra, a known watering hole frequented by wild boars and striped tigers. Equipped with hunting gear, including guns and knives, the group spread out across the forest, some positioned on ridges, while others were perched in trees, awaiting their quarry. The hunt took place under the cover of darkness, with the group avoiding any light sources or noise to stay undetected.

Around midnight, a noise from approaching hunters alarmed one of the men stationed on a hill, causing him to fire his weapon. Tragically, the shot struck 60-year-old Ramesh Wartha, fatally wounding him. Another member of the group, Anya Mahaloda, was also hit by the bullet, suffering injuries to his leg. Panicked by the accidental shooting, the group decided to conceal Wartha’s body in the forest to avoid detection. Mahaloda was taken back to his village, Shigaon Patilpada, but was not brought to a medical facility for treatment. Despite his injuries, Mahaloda allegedly succumbed to his wounds and was cremated in his village on January 31 without alerting authorities.

The authorities only became aware of the incident on February 3, when local villagers reported the disappearance. After an extensive search, police recovered Wartha’s decomposed body from the forest. A postmortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Mahaloda’s family claims he died from natural causes, though investigations are still underway. Palghar police have detained eight individuals involved in the hunt, and the investigation continues. The firearm used in the shooting has been recovered by authorities. Palghar Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, clarified that no foul play is suspected in Wartha’s death but assured that the investigation would probe the circumstances surrounding Mahaloda's death.

The delay in reporting the incident was attributed to the fact that these hunters are known to embark on extended trips. Patil explained, "These individuals are known hunters who frequently go on extended trips. Villagers initially assumed they would return shortly. When the victim remained missing until January 31, a search began the next day, and a missing report was finally filed on February 3. We immediately detained several individuals, and their interrogation revealed the details of this incident. "The police have expressed concern over the growing use of village knives and other illegal hunting methods in rural areas, especially in forests like Borsheti, which are home to large wild animals such as tigers and wild boars.