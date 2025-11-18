Palghar Horror: Man Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife, Arrested After Body Found Near Highway

Police have arrested a man accused of killing his 25-year-old wife after her body was discovered near the Mumbai-Vadodara highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday, as reported by PTI. The incident came to light on November 13 when the woman’s body was found near a bridge construction site. Talasari police station inspector Ajay Gorad said initial investigation indicated she had been strangled with her dupatta. An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against an unidentified person as police began searching for clues in the case.

With limited leads in the early stage of the investigation, police formed multiple teams to accelerate the probe. Officers circulated the victim’s photograph and sought public assistance to establish her identity. Her relatives eventually identified her, allowing investigators to deepen their inquiries. Attention soon turned to her husband, Sakirali Mustafaali Mansuri, a 43-year-old driver originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Surat, Gujarat. Police traced him to the Achhad border between Maharashtra and Gujarat, where he was detained on Monday for questioning in connection with the crime.

During interrogation, Mansuri allegedly admitted that he killed his wife because he doubted her character and suspected she was involved in an extramarital relationship, police said, as reported by PTI. According to investigators, this suspicion led him to confront her, ultimately resulting in her death. Authorities stated that further investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone else was involved and to gather additional evidence supporting the sequence of events. Police continue to examine all angles while awaiting forensic reports and other crucial case details.