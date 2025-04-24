Palghar: Husband Allegedly Killed Wife in Virar Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Maharashtra's Palghar district after suspecting her of having an affair with another man The woman's body, then unidentified, was found at a farmhouse with a bloodstained stone lying nearby at Naresh Patil Wadi in Virar area on Tuesday, April 23 and was sent for postmortem.

Some locals later informed the police that the woman was frequently seen collecting scrap in the area, senior police inspector Shahuraj Ranavare told the news agency PTI. During further probe into the matter, the police identified the woman, aged 50 and a resident of Nagya Katkari Pada near Phoolpada Road in Virar, he said.

Also Read | Deoria Murder: Woman and Lover Kill Husband in UP, Dump Body 55 Km Away in Trolley Bag.

The questioning of her family members indicated discrepancies in their statements, particularly that of her husband. After extensive questioning, the man told the police that he suspected his wife was involved in a relationship with another man in the locality, due to which they had frequent quarrels. The woman left home late Monday night but failed to return. Her husband then searched for her and found her sleeping at a farm in the Naresh Patil Wadi area.

The couple had a heated argument and the woman refused to return home with her husband. The man, in a fit of rage, then allegedly picked up a heavy stone lying nearby and hit her with it repeatedly before returning home. The woman died on the spot, as per the PTI report. The police arrested the man on Wednesday and registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder).