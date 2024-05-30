Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 10:18 AM2024-05-30T10:18:22+5:302024-05-30T10:19:10+5:30

A JCB driver was trapped under debris in a tunnel shaft after soil piles fell on him during digging ...

Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway | Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway

Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway

A JCB driver was trapped under debris in a tunnel shaft after soil piles fell on him during digging work at the Surya Water Supply Project in Sasun Navghar village, Vasai, Palghar district, on Thursday, May 30. An officer's container was also buried, but villagers managed to rescue approximately six individuals.

According to a Mid Day report, the incident occurred near the Versova Bridge on the Thane-Mira Bhayandar Highway. The NDRF, along with police from Kashimira and the fire department, reached the spot and began rescue operations. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Visuals From Accident Site

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, May 29, when the JCB driver was digging. The container held roughly six to seven people, including laborers, when suddenly, the soil collapsed onto the JCB and the driver.

Open in app
Tags :PalgharJCBVasaiNdrfMira bhayandarKashimira police