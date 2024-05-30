Palghar: JCB Operator Trapped Under Soil in Tunnel Shaft in Vasai; Rescue Operation Underway

A JCB driver was trapped under debris in a tunnel shaft after soil piles fell on him during digging work at the Surya Water Supply Project in Sasun Navghar village, Vasai, Palghar district, on Thursday, May 30. An officer's container was also buried, but villagers managed to rescue approximately six individuals.

According to a Mid Day report, the incident occurred near the Versova Bridge on the Thane-Mira Bhayandar Highway. The NDRF, along with police from Kashimira and the fire department, reached the spot and began rescue operations. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Visuals From Accident Site

Maharashtra: Soil piles fell on an excavator machine last night during tunnel shaft excavation work of the Surya Water Supply Project at Sasun Navghar village in Vasai, Palghar district. An operator is trapped under the soil in the tunnel shaft. Rescue operation underway: NDRF pic.twitter.com/SYUMxvprUg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

The incident took place at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, May 29, when the JCB driver was digging. The container held roughly six to seven people, including laborers, when suddenly, the soil collapsed onto the JCB and the driver.