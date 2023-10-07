Palghar: Jilted man commits suicide hours after killing teen over one-sided affair

Police reported that just hours after attacking and fatally injuring an 18-year-old girl in broad daylight over a one-sided affair, a man allegedly took his own life by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday.

The body of Prabhakar Waghare (22) was spotted in the lake in the Mokhada area of the district on Saturday morning, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Waghare had escaped into a jungle after attacking Archana Udhar, a Class 12 student, who was walking from a junior college with her classmates around 11 am on Friday, he said. The accused slit the girl’s throat with a sharp weapon and killed her, the official said.

Waghare was jilted after the girl turned down his proposal. His parents also approached the victim’s parents and didn’t receive a positive response, the official said. The accused allegedly had plans to kill the girl on her birthday two days ago, he added.