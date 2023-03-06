Palghar: Lightning strike sparks fire, destroys more than 1,100 fodder bales
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2023 12:11 PM 2023-03-06T12:11:31+5:30 2023-03-06T12:12:33+5:30
More than 1,100 bales of fodder were destroyed in a major fire caused by a lightning strike in Sakhre ...
More than 1,100 bales of fodder were destroyed in a major fire caused by a lightning strike in Sakhre village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, an official said. The incident caused no injuries.
According to officials, around 3.30 a.m., a bolt from the sky struck a stack of fodder bales in a field. At least two fire engines from Palghar city rushed to the scene, which was 51 kilometres away, and extinguished the blaze after at least five hours.