Palghar Local Body Election 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti Takes Lead, Opposition Trails Behind

Vote counting for Maharashtra’s urban local body elections is underway, covering 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats. As per the trends so far, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in Palghar district (Palghar, Dahanu, Jawhar).The polling was held in two phases on December 2 and December 20.As per the trends so far, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in 213 of 288 Municipal Council seats.BJP is ahead with 128 seats, Shiv Sena with 52 and NCP with 33 seats.

Polling in Palghar district was held under the Konkan division, Within Palghar, elections were conducted for three municipal councils—Palghar (30 seats), Dahanu (27 seats) and Jawhar (20 seats)—along with the Wada Nagar Panchayat, which has 17 seats.. As the counting continues, results will be published in a round-by-round manner.The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party registered unchallenged victories in two municipal councils in Maharashtra. Prajakta Ajinkyarana Patil was chosen as the president of the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur district without any opposition, while Sadhanatai Girish Mahajan was similarly elected unopposed as the president of the Jamner Municipal Council in Jalgaon district.Voters can follow real-time updates and emerging trends through the official websites of the Maharashtra State Election Commission, mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and mahaseclec.in. As the counting continues, results will be published in a round-by-round manner.