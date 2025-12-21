Palghar Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP-led Mahayuti Registers Clean Sweep Across Multiple Municipal Councils

The final results of the Maharashtra local body elections from Palghar district have reaffirmed the dominance of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with candidates from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party registering key victories across multiple municipal councils.

In Dahanu, Rajendra Machi of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) secured a decisive win, strengthening the party’s presence in the coastal belt of Palghar district. Similarly, Uttam Gharat, also representing the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), emerged victorious in Palghar, marking another significant success for the party in an urban centre of the district.The BJP, a major constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, also posted notable wins. Pooja Udavant clinched victory in Jawhar, while Reema Gandhe emerged successful in Wada, consolidating the party’s hold in the tribal-dominated and semi-urban regions of Palghar.Polling for these bodies was conducted in two phases on December 2 and December 20.

The results for these elections were slated on December 3, but the Bombay High Court postponed it to December 21 after flagging several irregularities.r.The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. However, polling in this division was limited to five districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.

Past Election Results: Palghar District

Palghar Municipal Council (2019): Shiv Sena 14, BJP 7, Independents 5, NCP 2

Dahanu Municipal Council (2018): BJP 15, NCP 8, Shiv Sena 2

Jawhar Municipal Council (2018): Shiv Sena 9, NCP 6, BJP 1

Wada Nagar Panchayat (2017): BJP 6, Shiv Sena 6, Congress 2, Others 2, NCP 1