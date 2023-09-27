Palghar: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.8 lakh

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district after seizing brown sugar worth Rs 1.8 lakh from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Hanuman Nagar in Nallasopara area here on Monday evening.

The cops apprehended the accused when he arrived at the scene. According to senior police inspector Pramod Badakh, the police discovered 18 gm of brown sugar in his possession during a search.

According to the terms of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a complaint has been filed against the accused. The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, he added.