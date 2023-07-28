Palghar: Missing fisherman's dead body found in Dahanu coast

In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of a fisherman who had drowned at sea was discovered on the coast of Dahanu on July 27. The fishermen, Prakash Patil (age 32) and Bhupendra Ambhire (age 36), were on a fishing trip in a non-mechanised small boat when it capsized due to high waves on July 26. Prakash managed to swim to the shore, but Bhupendra got entangled in fishing nets, and his body was recovered the following day.

Despite a fishing ban in place for mechanised boats from June 1 to July 31, impoverished fishermen continue to risk their livelihoods by using non-mechanised boats for short-distance fishing. The hand-to-mouth economic circumstances of fisherfolk compel them to take such risks.

In a separate incident, the body of Vijay Patkar, reported missing from Musalpada, Vikramgad, was found on the banks of the flooded Vagarje River in Vikramgad Taluka. Vijay had been for work at Kasa in Dahanu taluka on July 27, and he was suspected to have slipped in the flooded river while returning from work. His lifeless body was discovered on the river banks when the water levels receded on Friday.

These tragic events highlight the challenges faced by the fishing community, who bravely venture out to earn their livelihoods despite the inherent risks involved in their occupation. Authorities must address the safety concerns of fishermen and devise measures to safeguard their lives while they continue their essential work.