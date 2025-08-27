Palghar News: Man Found Dead in Virar East Lake; VVCMC Workers Recover Body

Man was found dead by drowning in the lake of virar east VVCMC people came and removed but was declared dead. The video of muncipal workers retriving the body from the lake has since gone viral on social media. This is the second tragic incident reported from Virar east. At least two persons died and eight others were injured after a section of Ramabai Apartment in Virar East collapsed during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials said several people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, NDRF, and ambulance services reached the site soon after the collapse and launched search and rescue operations. Locals said one wing of the two-winged structure came crashing down during a birthday party on the fourth floor of the building. “Around 15–20 people are feared trapped,” an eyewitness said. So far, eight people have been rescued and admitted to VVCMC hospital.

Authorities have evacuated the other wing of the building to prevent further casualties, while the extent of the damage is being assessed as rescue operations continue.Those rescued have been admitted to various hospitals in Virar and Nala Sopara. The list of rescued individuals is as follows:

Prabhakar Shinde, 57

Pramila Prabhakar Shinde, 50

Prerna Shinde, 20

Residents of Ramabai Building

Admitted to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital

Aarohi Omkar Jovil, 24 (deceased)

Vishakha Jovil, 24

Manthan Shinde, 19

Pradeep Kadam, 40 (discharged after first aid)

Jayashree Kadam, 33 (discharged after first aid)

Admitted to Prakriti Hospital, Bolinj

Utkarsha Jovil, 1 (deceased)

Admitted to Chandansar Hospital, Virar

Sanjoy Singh, 24

Mitali Parmar, 28 (discharged after first aid)

Admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital, Virar