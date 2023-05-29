Palghar: Police held jan samwad abhiyan for villagers against child marriages

The police in Palghar district in Maharashtra held a jan samwad abhiyan for villagers days after a child marriage bid was foiled, an official said on Saturday.

In the meeting presided by Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, participants, including more than 300 villagers and local officials, took an oath to prevent child marriages and to create awareness among people about the social evil, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said. Palghar police had foiled a bid to get a minor girl married to a 19-year-old man in Palghar on Friday evening.

Earlier, An offence has been registered against a professor of a medical college for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.