Palghar: Police Issue Alert After Suspicious Boat Spotted off Beach in Dahanu

A suspicious boat was spotted off the coast in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, prompting the police to issue an advisory, urging law enforcement agencies and the public to remain alert and a search by the Coast Guard. Locals saw the boat around midnight on October 3 near Chikhle village in Dahanu taluka and reported the sighting to the police, said the advisory.

The boat, which appeared larger and wider than typical vessels in the area, was near the shore. However, when locals used their mobile flashlights and two-wheeler headlights to guide it to the coast, it ventured deep into the Arabian Sea, said the advisory.

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters to locate the suspicious green and white vessel, it said. The boat had a high front end and a large cabin at the rear, distinguishing it from local fishing vessels. The Palghar Superintendent of Police has ordered increased foot patrols in the Sagari and Khadi police station areas.

Police officials have been told to communicate with local fishing societies to gather information. The authorities have urged the public to contact police if they spot any suspicious movements or boats matching the description, the advisory added.