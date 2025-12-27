Palghar Shocker: Diamond Artisan Ends Life After Alleged Harassment by Private Moneylenders; 2 Detained

Maharashtra: Man, diamond artisan by profession allegedly died by suicide after constant harassments from private money lender. Deceased, identified as Kishore Davane, a resident of Chinchani, supported his family through his profession. Initially investigation stated, Davane had taken loans from private money lender, for business. These lenders are accused of charging very high interest rates.

The ongoing harassment, threats, and pressure to repay the loans reportedly led him to commit suicide. After his death, a case was filed at the Vangaon Police Station. Police investigations have identified five private moneylenders as suspects in the case.

Mangesh Bhalchandra Churi and Tushar Haresh Salaskar, both Chinchani residents, have been taken into police custody and remanded in custody until the 29th. The death has fueled demands for strict action against illegal moneylending, which continues to devastate lives in the district.