Palghar Shocker: Man Booked for Raping, Abusing, and Circulating Obscene Photos of Woman

For allegedly raping, abusing, and blackmailing a 21-year-old lady from Palghar over a lengthy period, as well as later defaming her online, a 27-year-old man has been charged by Pelhar Police under many sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The defendant, Ganesh Shankar Chavan, of Vadervadi, Pune, is charged with coercing the victim into marrying him under false pretences. From January 14, 2022, to August 2023, Chavan allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual acts, including unnatural ones, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the lawsuit, Chavan took obscene photos of the victim in secret and used them as a form of blackmail. If she didn't comply with his demands, he threatened to circulate these pictures. When the victim tried to avoid any contact, the accused reportedly assaulted her on March 20, 2025, by slapping her and verbally insulting her.

In addition, Chavan is charged with taking the victim's gold chain and cell phone, purportedly because he was worried that the phone's damning voice records may be used against him. On May 2, 2025, things became more serious as Chavan allegedly made fictitious Facebook and Instagram profiles using the victim's identity and shared her explicit images with her friends and family, causing serious psychological distress and slander.

Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offenses), 354 (assault on a woman), 351 (criminal force), 352 (assault), 356 (theft), and IT Act Sections 66C and 67 of the IT Act for identity theft and publishing pornographic material are the charges against the accused. No one has been arrested as of yet. Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Chaudhary of the Pelhar Police Station is looking into the case. Investigations into the situation are still ongoing.