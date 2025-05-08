Palghar Shocker: Suspended BEST Worker Strangles Son To Death, Dies By Suicide Later

A father is accused of killing his 15-year-old son and hanging himself at their home in the Palghar district of Maharashtra in a startling occurrence. The incident happened on Wednesday in Pimpalsheth village in the tribally controlled Jawhar taluka, said police. Sharad Bhoye (40) was suspended as a conductor for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). He was at home and is accused of strangling his son Bhavesh with a wire rope.

The accused has been suspended for the past three months and was depressed over the circumstances, according to Sub-Inspector Anil Dighole. After his son, a Class 10 student, got home from school, Bhoye roughly around noontime on Wednesday and strangled him. He also hit the boy's body on the ground, which resulted in fatal injuries, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police said that the man then hanged himself from the ceiling in a different room of the house.

When Bhoye's father, who lived close by, found the dead bodies inside the house, he immediately notified the police. A case was filed, the official stated, and the remains were submitted for a post-mortem.