Palghar Shocker: Young Man Found Dead With Multiple Sickle Injuries in Vasai; Probe Underway

Mumbai: Young man was found dead in Vasai's Waliv area on Thursday, December 18, 2025 morning. According to the FPJ reports he was murdered using a sharp weapon and identity of youth is not clear. A young man was found lying in a pool of blood in the bushes at Gavrai Pada in Vasai East. After receiving information, Waliv Police rushed to the scene and revealed that deceased is between 25 and 30 years old.

A man was brutally murdered with a sickle, sustaining 7-8 wounds on the right side of his body. Police are working to identify the victim and searching for the assailants. Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chougule-Shringi stated that a murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Waliv Police Station.

A 40-year-old housewife was stabbed to death by her husband, who also inflicted wounds on himself with the same weapon, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The accused husband identified as 41-year-old Santosh Powale attacked his wife Vidhya as he suspected her of infidelity, reported news agency PTI.

Santosh repeatedly stabbed his wife with a knife during an argument at their home in Varap of Kalyan taluka on Thursday night, November 7. After hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to the couple's house and found Vidhya in a pool of blood.