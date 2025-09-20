Palghar Shocker: Youth Fatally Stabbed During Dispute in Virar, Accused Arrested

Palghar: 27-year-old man was arrested for brutally stabbed to death by another young man over a dispute, victim sustains serious injures post attack. According to the reports both of them were under influence of drugs. This incident took place on 27-year-old in Virar east on Saturday , September 20, 2025 near in broad daylight.

Victim Mehul Haresh Shah was fatally stabbed in a secluded area of Poonam Nagar Chawl. Accused, 27-year-old Aniket Gaikwad, was arrested by Virar police but also sustained injuries during the incident. According to FPJ reports this incident took place approximately at 10:50 a.m. in Manvale Pada, an argument between two men, both reportedly under the influence of drugs, escalated into a fatal stabbing. During the altercation near overgrown bushes and trees, Gaikwad allegedly chased and stabbed Shah multiple times in the abdomen and hands, resulting in Shah's death at the scene.

Following the attack local residents immediately alerted authorities. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche and a forensic team investigated the crime scene, collecting fingerprints and other evidence. Gaikwad, injured during the incident, was hospitalized while in police custody. Initial reports suggest a drug-related dispute triggered the altercation, raising concerns among residents about increasing substance abuse and related violence in the neighborhood.