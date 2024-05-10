Palghar: Three Girls Arrested in Virar After Video of Them Abusing and Creating Ruckus Goes Viral on Social Media

Three women were arrested in the Virar area of Palghar for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting police officers on the road. According to reports, the arrests were made after a video of them allegedly creating a ruckus outside a restaurant bar and getting into a scuffle with police in inebriated state went viral on social media websites.

In a viral video, it can be seen that women arguing with the police and one of them even grabbing a policeman's uniform. It is also said that one woman bit a constable's hand and reportedly hit him with an iron bucket, causing severe injuries.

Women Assault Police Officers in Virar

When it is about women power, then how can Mumbai lag behind Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru? Now this is from Pankha Fast Bar & Lounge located in Vasai, #Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

➤Kavya Pradhan bite in the hand of lady Police constable Utkarsha Vanjari and ripped her… pic.twitter.com/CcRSgyEjVT — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 9, 2024

The police registered a case against the women under sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for causing hurt with intent to use criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Palghar, Maharashtra | In a viral video three girls, in an inebriated condition, were seen creating a ruckus and getting into a scuffle with police in the Virar area.



The accused women were seen abusing the policemen and manhandling them. A case was registered, and arrests were… pic.twitter.com/bYeht94fQM — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

All three women were produced before the Vasai court and were sent to one-day police custody for further investigation.