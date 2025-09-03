Palghar Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Arrested for Murder of Teenage Fiancée

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his teenage fiancée after they had a verbal dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The man stranglled the teen, said police, reported PTI. He murdered the teenage girl on September 2 in the Bivaldhar village in the Jawhar area. The accused was arrested by the police on September 3. Jawhar's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sameer S Maher, said, “The man was in love with the victim and they had been engaged. He used to visit her frequently,” according to the PTI. On the day of the murder, the victim's parents were at their farm. The man met his fiancée at her home in the absence of her parents. They were discussing a certain topic, and soon it turned into a fight. The man, allegedly in a fit of rage, strangled the victim to death and left the house, the official said, reported PTI.

The neighbours got to know about the incident and alerted the local police. After being notified about the crime, police immediately reached the crime scene and took the body to the postmortem, he said. The police immediately launched a probe, and the accused was arrested on September 3. He was booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, reported PTI.

Further investigation is underway.