Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from 12th Floor in Nalasopara

Palghar, Maharashtra (July 23, 2025): A three-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Nalasopara, Palghar district on Tuesday night.The girl was a resident of Vasai and had come to Nalasopara to visit relatives with her parents. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 22 while the family was preparing to return home.

The girl’s mother stood her on a footwear storage box to put on her shoes. Suddenly, the girl lost her balance and fell from the corridor of the 12th floor.

She suffered serious head injuries. The parents rushed her to D.M. Petit Hospital in Vasai immediately. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.