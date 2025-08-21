Palghar Tragedy: Four Workers Died in Gas Leak Incident at Pharma Company in Boisar

Palghar: In a tragic incident four workers working in company, lost their life after inhaling gas. This incident took place in a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur MIDC, Melody Pharma Private Limited. Following this incident other victim workers admitted to private hospital in Boisar.

Reports suggest that,a sudden gas leak in a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur MIDC was caused a huge commotion. Four people died in this accident, while other affected victims were immediately admitted to hospital for treatment. The reason behind the gas leak is still not known.

Four dead in gas leak at pharmaceutical company in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar district: officials. pic.twitter.com/UIiLZTz7Hr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2025

