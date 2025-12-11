Palghar Tragedy: Slab Collapses at 30-Year-Old Building in Virar, No Injuries Reported

Palghar: A portion of 30-years-old building a building's slab collapsed in Vasai-Virar region creating panic situation among locals. This incident occurred at Adinath Society around 8:00 PM on Wednesday night in the Virat Nagar area of Virar West. A section of the building's roof suddenly collapsed, alarming residents. After being notified, the Municipal Corporation's fire department and the Bolinj Police Department arrived and promptly evacuated the building.

Fortunately, no casualties has been reported. According to FPJ reports, Municipal corporation had issued notice to the building six months ago as it was deemed dangerous. As a safety precautionary measure, the Municipal Corporation announced that the residents of the society will be relocated. Recently Vasai Virar have reported several incidents of slab collapsed. Residents claim that frequent and serious incidents occur in the city.

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has declared several buildings dangerous and ordered repairs, but a lack of follow-up inspections to verify completion allegedly contributes to these incidents.