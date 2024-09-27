Palghar: Two Children Drown in Water-Filled Quarry in Vasai

Two children drowned in a water-filled quarry in Vasai, Palghar district, Maharashtra. Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The incident has left the families devastated.

According to an officer from the MBVV police, 13-year-old Naseem Chaudhary and 14-year-old Sopan Chauhan went swimming in the quarry in the Navjeevan area on Thursday afternoon. Both drowned during the swim. Family members rushed to the scene upon receiving the information, retrieved the children, and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The officer added that both children were residents of Dhaniv Baug. The police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway. The families of the deceased are in deep mourning, with parents inconsolable over the loss of their children.

Monsoon rains claim five lives in Maharashtra

The retreating monsoon rains claimed five lives in Maharashtra on September 26. Incidents of rain and lightning resulted in the deaths of five people, including two women. In Kalyan, three people died due to lightning strikes. A woman drowned in a waterfall in Raigad, and another woman died after falling into a manhole in Mumbai. The remaining deaths were caused by lightning strikes.