Palghar: Two held for molesting girls at training academy in Nalasopara

Two people, including a woman, have been detained by police on the charge of molesting two girls who attended classes at a police training centre in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The arrest was made on Wednesday as a result of a complaint submitted by the girls to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate. Samadhan Gawade, the defendant, is in charge of the police academy in Nalasopara. The two fatalities were enrolled in the institute's training programme, the official of Nalasopara police station said.

It came to light that Gawade molested them inside the classroom and the woman helped him by providing information about the victims, he said. Fed up with the harassment, the two girls stopped going to the academy. They informed their family members about it, following which a complaint was lodged, the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 345 (wrongful confinement), 354D (stalking) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT as well as the Information Technology Act was registered against the duo, he said.