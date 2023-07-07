Palghar: Two men save electrocuted eight-year-old’s life

An eight-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district who suffered an electric shock while walking on the road was spared from death by two factory workers who shown foresight, according to an official.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the girl came in contact with a live wire dangling from an electric pole on Mahim-Phanasbat road, he said.

The girl suffered an electric shock and her friends raised an alarm. Two factory workers on their motorbike passing by rushed to the spot and pulled out the fuse from the pole to disconnect the power supply and rushed the unconscious girl to a nearby hospital, the official.

The timely intervention of the duo Suhas Mhatre and Chaitanya Vartak saved the child’s life, he said. The child’s condition is stable now and she is out of danger, medical superintendent Dr Dipti Gaikwad of the Palghar Rural Hospital said.