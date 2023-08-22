Palghar: Woman dies after her stole gets entangled in bike wheel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 22, 2023 03:00 PM 2023-08-22T15:00:59+5:30 2023-08-22T15:01:23+5:30
In the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a 27-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorbike died after her dupatta (stole) got entangled in a wheel of the two-wheeler. The incident took place on Sunday morning when Pratima Yadav, from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai, was returning with her husband after visiting a temple in Vasai area here, an official from Naigaon police station said.
Her stole got entangled in the motorbike wheel near Bapane village on a highway. She got strangulated and fell down from the two-wheeler, the official said. The woman received severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, they added.