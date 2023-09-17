Palghar: Woman repeatedly raped under guise of black magic rituals; five arrested

In a shocking incident in Thane and Palghar districts, five individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the repeated rape of a 35-year-old woman. The perpetrators, known to the victim as friends of her husband, exploited her vulnerability by deceiving her with promises of dispelling evil spells and rectifying Vastu-related issues in her house through black magic rituals, PTI reported.

According to reports, the accused began visiting the victim's residence in April 2018, where they conducted these purported rituals whenever she was alone. Tragically, they would offer her a spiked drink, disguised as 'panchamrit,' before subjecting her to sexual assault.

The accused also demanded money and gold, claiming it was necessary for various rituals that would bring peace, and prosperity, and secure a government job for her husband. The heinous acts extended to remote locations, including the Yeoor forest in Thane, a mutt in Kandivali, and a Lonavala resort.

The victim filed a complaint on September 11. Subsequently, a police team arrested the alleged perpetrators, identified as Ravindra Bhate, Dileep Gaikwad, Gaurav Salvi, Mahendra Kumavat, and Ganesh Kadam.

Authorities are now investigating whether the accused employed the same tactics on other victims. Charges have been filed under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013.