Pandharpur Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Devotee Drowns in Chandrabhaga River; Body Recovered After Four-Hour Search

Pandharpur, Maharashtra (June 20, 2025): A 27-year-old man from Belgaum drowned in the Chandrabhaga River near the Pundalik Temple in Pandharpur on Friday morning. The incident has raised concerns as heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to rising water levels ahead of the Ashadhi Yatra.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Pawale. He had come to Pandharpur with friends for the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage and entered the river for a holy dip around 7 a.m. According to the reports, he misjudged the water’s depth and was swept away. His body was recovered after a four-hour search operation.

Local police and rescue teams reached the site soon after the incident. An alert was issued on Thursday by the administration, warning pilgrims to remain cautious due to increased water discharge from the Ujani Dam into the Bhima River.

The Ashadhi Yatra draws thousands of devotees to Pandharpur, many of whom take ritual baths in the Chandrabhaga River. Police and disaster response teams are continuing their monitoring in the area.