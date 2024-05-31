Pandharpur Wari 2024: Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Proposes Melting Small Ornaments for Larger Jewelry Pieces

Pandharpur: The Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Pandharpur committee has sent a proposal to the Law and Judiciary department of the government to make a big ornament by melting the small ornaments offered by the devotees to Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mata, said co-chairman H.B.P. Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar.

The Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Committee has collected around 28 kg of gold and 950 kg of silver. More than one crore devotees visit the temple every year. Many devotees offer small gold and silver ornaments to Shri Vitthal-Rukmini idols.

Given their small size, the ornaments can't be put on the idols. Therefore, a proposal has been sent to the Department of Law and Judiciary for permission to make large pieces of jewelry. However, the approval is yet to be received, Ausekar said.

Ausekar also shared details about idol viewing in the temple. " In view of the Ashadhi Yatra, the darshan of Vitthal-Rukmini will start from June 2 for the convenience of the devotees. Due to this, there will be two rows for those who want to seek blessings by touching the idol's feer and another for Mukhdarshan (only viewing the idol from a distance). There is no change in the darshan queue, Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar said.