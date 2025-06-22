Pandharpur Wari 2025: Fitness Meets Faith as 4,000 Riders Join Cycle Dindi Under Fit India Movement

In a vibrant display of devotion and fitness, a special “Cycle Dindi” comprising 4,000 cyclists from 80 cities across Maharashtra reached Pandharpur ahead of the auspicious Ashadhi Ekadashi. Organized under the banner of the national Fit India initiative, the event combined spiritual tradition with health consciousness. On Sunday, Pandharpur hosted a dedicated Cycle Convention where participants, emulating the Warkari tradition, performed a “Nagar Pradakshina” (holy circumambulation of the city) on bicycles. Union Minister Raksha Khadse inaugurated the unique procession, Maharashtra’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister & District Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore, MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, and MLA Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. All four dignitaries not only flagged off the event but also actively participated in the cycling pilgrimage.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of travel, especially during religious pilgrimages. It also reinforced the message of fitness among the masses while celebrating deep-rooted spiritual traditions.

The presence of thousands of cyclists transformed Pandharpur into a lively spiritual hub, radiating energy and devotion. Police officer Arjun Bhosale and Municipal Chief Mahesh Rokade were also in attendance to ensure smooth coordination and safety during the event. This Cycle Dindi added a unique dimension to the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations and set a precedent for eco-friendly and health-focused celebrations in the years to come.

Also Read: AI Dindi in Pandharpur Wari Redefines Spiritual Palkhi with a Tech Twist

This year, another special Dindi is being launched - AI Dindi. This year's Pandharpur Wari will include a novel addition—the AI Dindi—in a first-of-its-kind venture. This distinctive dindi, which combines the ideas of artificial intelligence (AI), spiritual intelligence, and the cultural sense of "AI" as "Aai" (Mother) or "Mauli," signifying divine love and support, was created to combine spiritual tradition with contemporary technology. The AI Dindi is unique in that it welcomes participants from a wide range of geographical locations, linguistic backgrounds, occupations, and age groups. In addition to preserving and advancing the Wari's core values, it aims to uplift and involve the next generation in a profound spiritual encounter.