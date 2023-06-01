Panic at Mumbai airport after woman claims of carrying bomb in luggage

Panic hit Mumbai Airport after a female passenger falsely claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her baggage when she was asked to pay up for extra luggage by the staff. The police have filed a case and the women has been arrested.

The woman who was about to board a Mumbai-Kolkata flight claimed that there was a bomb in her luggage. The woman booked for allegedly creating a false bomb scare. As per rules, most airlines allow passengers to only check in one baggage, the weight of which should not exceed 15 kg. When the woman was asked to pay extra for another bag, she refused and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in one of her bags. However, on examination, nothing suspicious was found in her bag, Times Now reported.

A police case was registered against her under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety for others) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischie) of the Indian Penal Code.