Pankaj Bhoyar Named Guardian Minister of Bhandara; Sanjay Savkare Shifted to Buldhana

The Maharashtra government has appointed Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, as the new guardian minister for Bhandara district, replacing Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare.

According to an order issued on Monday by the General Administration Department’s Deputy Secretary, Dilip Deshpande, Savkare has been relieved of Bhandara’s charge and reassigned as co-guardian minister of Buldhana district.

In Maharashtra, each minister is allotted a district as part of their additional responsibilities, known as the role of a ‘guardian minister.’ Savkare stated that the long distance between his home district, Jalgaon, and Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra made it challenging for him to manage the duties effectively. He said he had communicated this to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which prompted the change. Expressing gratitude, Bhoyar thanked the BJP leadership for acknowledging his work and assigning him the new role