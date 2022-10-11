Panveet Kaur wins best Promising IAS Officer at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022



Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) award is given every year to individuals and organization who have made remarkable contributions in the field of public service, social service, education, administration politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. the nomination of the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year was announced recently. Seven people were nominated in the IAS category. Panveet Kaur has been honored with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award of the year 2022 as the Promising IAS Officer.

Melghat is the remote area, there is a constant cry that maternal and newborn death are not decreasing here. For this, Mission 28, an innovative initiative was launched and it started reducing the rate of neonatal and maternal mortality. The reason for this was Amravati District Collector Panveet Kaur, a plan was planned to give special attention to pregnant, lactating, and high risk mothers for 28 days before delivery and 56 days after delivery with the help of Asha workers and healthcare workers.