Panvel: 24 Parents Booked for Submitting Fake Domicile Documents for RTE Admissions

Panvel police have registered a case against 24 parents accused of submitting fraudulent domicile documents to get admissions in private schools for their children under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2025–2026.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Update: 4% DA Hike Likely for Central Govt Employees in July 2025.

The complaint was filed by the Group Education Officer at the Panvel City Police Station after a verification process revealed that the documents provided by the parents were forged. The accused allegedly attempted to exploit the RTE quota, which reserves seats for children from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, by presenting false proof of residence.

Maharashtra: A case has been registered against 24 parents in Panvel for submitting fake domicile documents to secure school admissions under the RTE Act for 2025–2026. The Group Education Officer lodged the complaint at Panvel City Police Station. Those involved face legal… pic.twitter.com/4ZA5vNwl46 — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2025

Police officials stated that those involved will face legal action for cheating the government and violating admission protocols through fraudulent means. Further investigations are underway.