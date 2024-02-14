Panvel Municipal Corporation to Launch Rs 650 Crore Development Projects

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to embark on a major infrastructure development push with the groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 650 crore scheduled for Wednesday evening in Kalamboli.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner and administrator of PMC, stated that these projects are aimed at advancing Panvel's development. They entail the construction of water tanks and laying water pipelines in Panvel, Kalamboli, Jui Kamothe, Kharghar, Belpada, Roadpali under the Amrit Abhiyan scheme, with costs amounting to Rs 148,16,207 and Rs 56 lakhs respectively. Additionally, a sewage treatment plant will be established in the city at a cost of Rs 50.34 crore.

The event will be graced by the presence of Raigad District Guardian Minister Uday Samant, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, and other dignitaries.

Additional development works to be undertaken include:

• The construction of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Hall in Kalamboli, with an estimated cost of Rs 8.15 crores.

• Upgradation of roads spanning from sector 1 to sector 12 in Kalamboli along the Sion-Panvel Highway.

• Concreting of roads from Sector 1 to Taloja Link Road in Sector 10 of Kalamboli, totaling Rs 65 crores.

• Concreting of the road from Little World Mall to Utsav Chowk in Kharghar Colony, amounting to Rs 84 crores 40 lakh, along with asphalt work on other roads.

• Upgrading and concreting of the road in front of the Karnala Sports Academy, with an expenditure of Rs 36.77 crores.

• Concreting of the underpass from Belpada to NIFT college road, costing Rs 9 crores.

• Concreting of Belpada metro station Ganesh Mandir to Utsav Chowk and other associated works, totaling Rs 13 crores 81 lakhs. Also, concreting of Swami Nityanand Marg to Mitranand Society road in Panvel city, with an allocated budget of Rs 92 lakhs.