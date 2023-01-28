Panvel: PMC to launch 'Sparsh' leprosy awareness campaign from Jan 30

From January 30 to February 13, the Panvel Municipal Corporation will conduct 'Sparsh,' a leprosy awareness campaign. Numerous leprosy health education programmes will be undertaken over the next fortnight. Various activities will be implemented as part of the programme at each civil primary health centre. The civic health department has been doing its best to eradicate leprosy, said a senior civic official.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the Central Government has directed that National and International Leprosy Day be observed on January 30. According to Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, various activities will be carried out as part of it.

On January 30, a competition for all health department employees will be held at the Civil Primary Health Center in Kharghar. On February 3, health workers will participate in a rangoli-making competition and a cancer awareness poster-making competition.

From January 30 to February 13, a rally will be organised by giving information and messages about leprosy to schoolgirls with the imaginary concept of 'Sapna' in the functional area of Nagri Primary Health Center. In addition, the education department is organising an essay competition for students in all municipal schools as part of the 'Sparsh' leprosy awareness campaign. On behalf of Urban Primary Health Center-5 Kharghar, a street drama on leprosy will be presented on February 3.