By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 20, 2024 04:18 PM2024-06-20T16:18:50+5:302024-06-20T16:22:25+5:30

Panvel: Police Rescue 9 Children From Drowning in Matheran (Watch Video)

Khandeshwar police and the fire brigade rescued nine youths from a hill in Adai village, Panvel. The group had ventured near a waterfall but was unable to descend the hill. Locals informed the police, who then carried out the rescue operation on Thursday, June 20.

The police had already banned entry to any waterfalls in the Panvel area and put up warning notices. Despite this, the youths from Mumbai entered the restricted hilly area.

The four girls' names among the nine which was stranded due to heavy rainfall are Sakshi Chetan Darji, Yukti Dharmendra Patel, Hemant Ketan Sharma, and Lay Prashant Gopar (all of Bhayandar).

Tags :PanvelMatheranMaharashtramumbaiMumbai Rains