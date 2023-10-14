Panvel: Three booked for organising dance programme at resort without police permission

The police have filed a case against three individuals, including the owner of a resort located near Panvel in the neighboring Raigad district. They have been charged with organizing a dance program without the necessary permissions. This event, which showcased the well-known dancer Gautami Patil, took place in Vavanje village on the night of October 12.

The police had refused permission for Gautami Patil’s dance programme, which some local people wanted to organise to celebrate someone’s birthday. But even as they were denied permission, the event was held between 7 pm and 10 pm. An orchestra band performed and loudspeakers were used in violation of the regulations, the official of a local police station said.

An offence was registered against the event organisers Ramakant Chourmekar, Ankit Verma and the resort owner under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.