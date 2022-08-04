Param Bir Singh extortion case accuse Mumbai Police officer Parag Manere reinstated by CM Shinde

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has planned to change many decisions taken by the Thackeray government during the last one month. Now one more decision has been added to this. During the Thackeray government, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was appointed to probe the extortion allegations against Parambir Singh. At that time, many officials involved in the case were transferred and suspended. Among them, it has been decided to reinstate the suspended DCP Parag Manere in the police service. An order has been issued by the Home Ministry in this regard.

Parag Manere was Deputy Commissioner of Economic Offenses Branch during Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He was suspended after he was accused in the Parambir Singh extortion case. However, as soon as the new government came in, the Home Ministry has re-inducted Parag Manere into service. On this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have continued the series of reversing the decisions of the Thackeray government.