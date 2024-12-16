Parbhani Bandh: Ambedkarite Community Calls Shutdown Today Over Custodial Death of Somnath Vyankat Suryavanshi

Parbhani will observe a bandh today, December 16 (Monday), after the Maharashtra bandh called by Anandraj Ambedkar over the custodial death case of youth protester Somnath Vyankat Suryavanshi on December 15. In a meeting held by Ambedkarites on Sunday night, a peaceful sit-in protest will be held in front of the District Collector's Office against the incident and demand action against the culprits.

The violence protest had erupted in Maharashtra's Parbhani town after a person damaged a replica of the Constitution located near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue outside Parbhani railway station. The person was arrested and beaten by the local crowd. Police investigation revealed that the arrested accused was mentally ill.

However, violence broke out in Parbhani incidents of arson, stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles were committed in the area. Some police officials were injured. Around 50 people were arrested, and more than 300 unidentified people were booked under various sections for rioting, arson, etc.

During this, Suryavanshi was arrested on December 11 and presented in a district court on December 12. On the morning of December 15, Sunday, Suryanshi reported chest pain, due to which jail officials rushed him to the civil hospital, where doctors said he was dead. Suryavanshi belongs to the Wadar community.

It is alleged that Somnath Suryavanshi died as a result of police brutality. An autopsy of his body will now be conducted under the supervision of a judicial committee, and the report is awaited. Serious allegations have been made against the police in connection with this case. In response, Anandraj Ambedkar's Republican Army has called for a Maharashtra bandh, with the Parbhani district actively observing it.

A thorough investigation into this case has been demanded. It is being urged that the Crime Branch should conduct the inquiry and that the police officers responsible for the assault should be dismissed. The family of Somnath Suryavanshi is also seeking compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

A delegation of the RPI (A) will meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss these demands, including withdrawing cases filed in connection with the incident. Ramdas Athawale has also insisted that action should not be taken against individuals who are not visible in the footage and that innocent people must not be implicated in this matter.