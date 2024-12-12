Parbhani Violence: Six Police Personnel Injured in Stone Pelting, 50 People Arrested

Tensions escalated in Parbhani, Maharashtra, following the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution in front of BR Ambedkar statue, leading to violent protests and clashes between demonstrators and police. The unrest began after a local resident, Sopan Pawar, reportedly damaged the glass-encased cement replica located near a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar outside the railway station on December 10.

Due to the vandalism, supporters of Dr Ambedkar stage protests demanding justice and accountability for the act. Initially, the protests remained peaceful; however, on December 11, violence erupted as demonstrators began pelting stones and setting vehicles ablaze. Reports indicate that several shops and police vehicles were damaged during the chaos.

#WATCH | Violence broke out in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city over alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.



In response to the escalating situation, the local police deployed tear gas and resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowds. Around 50 individuals were arrested for their involvement in the violence, while additional police forces were brought in to maintain order.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade confirmed that law enforcement is actively investigating the incident. He stated that multiple teams have been formed to gather evidence, including CCTV footage from the area. "We are taking strict action against those found guilty," Gawade assured.