Parliament is not run by my father or uncle or my mother says, Supriya Sule on nepotism allegations

Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran political leader Sharad Pawar, took allegations of nepotism head on today after being chosen as one of the two working president of her father's Nationalist Congress Party."Which party does not have nepotism? You cannot selectively use nepotism," she told reporters when asked about the matter.

"Why can't we talk about performance when we talk about nepotism? Look at my parliamentary data. Parliament is not run by my father or uncle or my mother. Lok Sabha data shows I'm top of the chart. There is no nepotism. That's merit," she added. Supriya Sule expressed her gratitude towards all party leaders and cadre for showing faith in her. She thanked NCP for giving such a huge responsibility to her. She also said that the responsibility does not mean a new agenda for the party. "The responsibility is about serving people and building a good and fair organisation that works with the absolute strong values of the Constitution of India," she said. Sule said, "I have already reached out to senior leaders, Mr Pawar, Mr Patel, Mr Bhujbal, and even spoke to Sunil Tatkare Sahab about this responsibility. I have asked everybody to guide me through this journey.NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday, June 10, declared Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party. He made the announcement at a function to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the foundation of the NCP.