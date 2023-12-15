Parliament Security Breach: MLAs cell phones should be banned inside Vidhan Sabha

Two days ago, a security breach undertaken by a few youths in the Lok Sabha caused a huge stir around the country. Given the fact that this incident took place in the country’s topmost legislative house, discussions about security in Parliament and state legislative houses have been pervasive throughout the nation. Each individual is thoroughly inspected before entering the Parliament and no objects are permitted inside its premises. Despite this, two young men entered the Lower House and released smoke canisters among the MPs. Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly’s winter session is also experiencing the impact of this incident.

After the Lok Sabha breach incident, it was declared that only two members from an MLAs side will be given passes in the Vidhan Sabha. Visitors will be strictly prohibited. While the matter of security of lower legislative houses is picking pace, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has requested that personal cell phones of MLAs should also be banned in the Vidhan Sabha. “Parliament does not permit MPs to carry phones inside the house.This rule should extend to the state legislative assembly as well”, stated Rane. He has also shared a video of MLA Bhaskar Jadhav talking on his phone amid discussions that were taking place in the house.

“Parliament does not allow mobile phones, they are turned off because of jammers. While Vidhimandal was undertaking an important discussion on the issue of bank of ST workers, maha phadtus (mega worthless) Bhaskar Jadhav was seen talking on phone. Phones should not be allowed in the Vidhan Sabha, just like the Parliament '', asserted Nitesh Rane.“Every MLA gets a laptop, what is its purpose then? What business do they have on their phones inside the house?” clamored the BJP MLA from Kankavli.