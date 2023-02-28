Parts of Mumbai to face water cuts on March 2 and 3

Water supply in parts of Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai & Ghatkopar will be affected on March 2-3.This is due to repair work planned by the BMC in some localities of S and N wards. Parts where water supply would be affected include Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Subhash Nagar , Ambewadi, and Sarvodaya Nagar.

The BMC further said, the BMC will undertake the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter water channel at Quarry Road in Bhandup (West) in Mumbai on March 2, 2023. Due to the said repair work, water supply will remain interrupted (stopped) in some areas of S and N section from 12.00 midnight on Thursday, March 2 till midnight on Friday, March 3.