Passenger attempts to open emergency door of flight; booked

A passenger has been booked by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police after the passenger attempted to open the emergency door of IndiGo's Nagpur - Mumbai flight once it landed in the city. After the flight landed in Mumbai around 12.35 pm, the indicator showed that somebody was attempting to open the emergency door.

The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. A case has been registered against the passenger based on a complaint by a senior cabin crew of the IndiGo 6E-5274 flight. The police said the name of the passenger has been given to them and they are recording statements of staff members before taking any action against him.