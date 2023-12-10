Passenger train details in Thane's Kasara

Two coaches of a passenger train derailed near Kasara. Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) were ordered and moved to the accident site. Maharashtra in recent times has witnessed a number of rail related accidents.

In September a freight train derailed in Maharashtra's Raigad district, causing disruptions to rail operations along the Panvel-Vasai route. Following the derailment, at least five passenger trains were temporarily halted at various points along the Konkan-Mumbai route.