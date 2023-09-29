Passengers assault driver, flee with his taxi in Thane

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane have launched a hunt for six persons who allegedly booked a cab but fled with the vehicle after assaulting and robbing the driver.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the complainant, who is associated with an app-based taxi service, got a booking from Badlapur to Thane. Six passengers boarded the car, said driver Abdul Sayyed Ren (38) in his complaint.

Upon reaching an isolated area near the Ulhas river, the six individuals reportedly launched an attack on the driver, forcefully took his mobile phone and cash, and made off with the vehicle. According to the police, the total value of the robbery, including the car, amounts to Rs 8.11 lakh.

The Badlapur West police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (pertaining to dacoity) and 397 (related to robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt). However, as of now, no arrests have been made, as stated by the official.